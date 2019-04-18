Although earmarked to be closed, most of London Overground ticket offices are to remain open, after the Mayor of London diverted an additional £5m funding from London’s business rates.

Last year it was announced that 51 ticket offices on the Overground would be closed, with a public consultation. In response to the consultation, London TravelWatch stated that 24 ticket offices should remain open, but 27 would still have been permanently lost.

Of the new £5 million being provided to keep the ticket offices open, £1 million is to be spent on improving technology in train stations, such as remote-controlled ticket barriers and trials of video-link ticket machines this summer.

The new technology will connect customers by video link to a member of staff who can help guide them through ticket purchasing and provide other assistance if needed. If the trials prove popular with customers, this technology could be expanded to be a feature of ticket machines at every London Overground station across the capital.

The busiest ticket offices will continue to operate as they do now. At quieter stations, ticket offices will be open a minimum of 7:30am-10am Monday to Friday, and longer where customer demand is over 12 transactions an hour.

Ticket halls at four of the London Overground stations will not be retained.

Stamford Hill and Theobalds Grove ticket offices, which have been closed for a number of years after arson attacks will not be rebuilt and reopened. Brondesbury ticket office will close to allow a step free access scheme to proceed. White Hart Lane may need to close as the station is rebuilt.