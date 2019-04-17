Next month, the last ever passenger service HST will leave Paddington, and you can be on board.

After over 40 years’ in operation on the Great Western network, the High Speed Train is being replaced with bullet-style Intercity Express Trains, and the very last regularly timetable service will be the 18:30 from Paddington to Taunton on Saturday 18 May.

The train is being extended to Exeter St Davids, and with demand to travel on board expected to be very high, the service will be entirely reservation only, and passengers will have to hold a valid seat reservation to be able to board.

Click here to book a ticket.

To book, do a search for trains from Paddington at 6:30pm. You must buy a ticket that lets you reserve seats (so you cant get a ticket to Reading and hop off as they wont offer reservations for that), otherwise you wont be allowed on, even if you have a ticket.

Those opting to travel to Paddington to record the event will be able to do so and special designated areas are being set aside for enthusiasts to be able to photograph and film safely.

In addition to the 18:30 service, the 18:03 departure to Plymouth, the 18:15 departure to Cheltenham Spa and the 18:22 departure to Hereford are also due to be formed of High Speed Trains, subject to operational requirements, providing a unique, farewell line-up at Paddington.

An additional 18:32 Intercity Express Train is also being provided for those who do not wish to be on the last regularly timetabled High Speed Train.

The HST will make a return to Paddington for a special charity charter tour on 1 June which will be raising money for First Group’s chosen charity, Action for Children. Tickets for this special charter are available here.