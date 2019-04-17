Prom season is starting again and it’s already time to dust off the envelope and postage stamp in order to apply for tickets to attend the Last Night of the Proms.

If you buy a Whole Season Ticket, then that gets you automatic entry into the Last Night celebrations.

Due to the intense popularity of the evening, the rest of the tickets are allocated in two separate ballots.

The largest ballot is reserved for people who attend the Proms – which is perfectly understandable – and if you buy tickets to at least five performances, then you can opt into the ballot, which is for about 3,700 seats.

Just remember to tick the necessary box when buying tickets — there’s a preview of the 2019 Proms on the Royal Albert Hall’s website, and tickets go on sale on the morning of Saturday 11th May 2019.

The Royal Albert Hall is the only official ticket seller for the BBC Proms.

The other option though is for the Open Ballot, which reserves 100 Centre Stalls seats (£90 each) and 100 Front Circle seats (£62 each) for anyone to apply for.

There is an application form to fill in which will be on their website from today – and just as in the main ballot, you are limited to 2 tickets per household.

The completed form should be sent by post only – to arrive no later than Thursday 4 July to: BBC Proms Open Ballot, Box Office, Royal Albert Hall, London, SW7 2AP. Successful applicants will be contacted by Thursday 11 July.

There is also an option for anyone who attends at least 5 concerts, and has the used tickets to prove it — and such people can buy one Last Night ticket on 18th July, 15th August and 3rd September.

Finally, any left over tickets will go on public sale on Friday 12th July 2018 at 9am. If all else fails, then some standing tickets are usually still available on the Last Night itself.