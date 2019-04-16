Four giant warehouses and an empty field — a former gasworks in Tottenham — is to become a new entertainment venue.

The venue combines four interlinked warehouses with capacities of up to 10,000 inside along with 10 acres of outdoor space, and is next to the soon-to-open Meridian Water train station.

Historically, the site operated as a gasworks between the 1930s and 1970s and has remained unused until now.

The intention is that the indoor sheds will be suitable for large scale music and cultural events along with the 10-acre outdoor space that its suitable for large music festivals.

Their proximity to mainly industrial and warehouses, and distance from residential homes means that the site is expected to be able to operate later at night than could be offered elsewhere in London.

To be known as The Drumsheds, they will be hosting their first event with Field Day taking over on June 7-8, 2019.

The nearby Meridian Water station is due to open next month, replacing Angel Road a couple of hundred yards to the North, and offering services to Tottenham Hale, Stratford and Liverpool Street. The line is also earmarked for the future Crossrail 2 service, if it’s built.