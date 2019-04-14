File this under “just shut up and take my money”, as the London Transport Museum is now selling London Underground moquette socks.

Just the District line at the moment, for a stylish splash of patterned yellow under your trousers.

They cost £9 per pair, and are available here.

If that’s a bit too racy for you, then for bus fans, there’s also a range of more subdued Routemaster moquette socks.

Also new from their shop, are a couple of new hoodie tops, both with the tube map inside the hoodie, and an “established 1863” label on the right cuff.

The full range of new items in the Museum Shop is here.