For just a few weeks of each year, it’s possible to climb to the top of the ancient Round Tower inside Windsor Castle, with views that reach right across London.

Official blurb: Join a Conquer the Tower Tour to climb the 200 steps to the top of Windsor Castle’s iconic Round Tower. From a height of 65.5 metres, you can enjoy breathtaking views across the historic Windsor parkland, the Thames Valley, London skyline as well as the extent of Windsor Castle.

Translation: Climb very tall, very old tower and take lots of photos.

The Round Tower can be quite rightly said to dominate the area, and although its core can be dated back to the 12th century, most of what we see is actually a 19th century refurbishment.

Photography isn’t allowed inside the tower, or from some parts of the roof that overlook the private gardens, but you are free to take photos around the rest of the roof overlooking Windsor town centre.

The “Conquer the Tower Tours” take place during August and September.

A combined ticket to Windsor Castle and Conquer the Tower Tour for an adult costs £31.50. The Castle ticket is also valid for a year of return visits, should you want to.

I recommend that you book online to avoid the queues when you turn up.