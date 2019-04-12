A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Canary Wharf is threatening to sue TfL over what it regards as a poor Jubilee line Tube service at its Docklands estate. The Times (£)

How the London Underground brings in 53,000 new contactless users a day PaymentsSource

Members of the RMT union are to be balloted for possible strike action over pay, in a move that could see as many as 10,000 staff go on strike. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Complexity and skills shortage still hampering Crossrail Railnews

Abbey Wood’s MP has has called Crossrail “mismanagement on an epic scale” as fears grow that commuters in south-east London could be forced to wait even longer for the train line to start running. 853 London

Profits dip at family owned company making Crossrail signs Insider

Mainline / Overground

Commuters evacuated after train fire at London Bridge station Metro

Network Rail has apologised for not consulting with local residents over its plans to close the Angerstein Wharf foot crossing following a huge outcry from neighbours, Greenwich Council and the local MP. Charlton Champion

LNER is offering discount train tickets between London and Edinburgh for Ryanair passengers Chronicle Live

How data insights helped Network Rail improve the South-East route Consultancy

Due to works on the London Overground extension to Barking Riverside, services on the c2c railway are going to be hit with several weeks of serious disruption. ianVisits

Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to upgrade rail link from London to Cornwall Plymouth Live

Transport heads raise concerns over Sadiq Khan’s plans for TfL takeover of Network Rail CityAM

A new underground rail line connecting High Speed 2 services at Euston Station in north London to Canary Wharf in east London is being considered by the government, New Civil Engineer

The current franchise operator for Southeastern trains, Govia has had its agreement extended, on a temporary basis ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Cleaners for the London Overground protested to demand a living wage outside Arriva Rail London’s headquarters in Finchley Road on Friday. Ham&High

The new £150m fleet of Caledonian Sleeper trains has been unveiled – with travellers being promised an overnight stay in “a hotel on wheels”. BBC News

And finally, If you have wandered into the waiting room on Platform One of Margate Railway Station a rather unusual sign may have caught your eye. Isle of Thanet News

—

Image above is from August 2018: Unbuilt London: The “railway arcade” above the streets