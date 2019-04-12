A letter sent to local politicians has confirmed that Crossrail plans to launch a rail service between Paddington and Reading in December this year.

Although the new senior management are still working out what a likely opening date will be for the main core tunnels, there has been a general expectation that the Paddington to Reading line could open sooner.

What will be known as the Earliest Opening Programme, with a range of possible opening dates for the core tunnels will be announced in the next few weeks.

However, subject to agreements with the other train operators and Network Rail, the Paddington to Reading service, using the Elizabeth line’s Class 345 trains should start in December 2019, running to the Paddington mainline platforms.

The service will be branded TfL Rail and will compliment the existing TfL Rail branded service running between Hayes & Harlington and Paddington.

When the Elizabeth line eventually opens, the trains will start to use the new underground platforms being built next to the mainline station.

The letter was published by the leader of Windsor and Maidenhead council, Simon Dudley on his Twitter account.