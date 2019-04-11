Due to works on the London Overground extension to Barking Riverside, services on the c2c railway lines in the area are going to be hit with several weeks of serious disruption.

Work starts on Saturday 20 July and finishes on Sunday 4 August.

The engineering work will close the London-bound track between Purfleet and Barking.

In order to keep trains into London running, the services will be diverted via Ockendon, which in turn means that that line will be one-way only, towards London.

However, the line via Ockendon is a single track and has limited capacity, which further restricts how many trains they can run.

Anyone heading into London will go via Ockendon, while services out of London in the evening, will loop around via Dagenham Dock, and up to Ockendon.

There will also be significant alterations to off-peak services and a reduced weekend service.

The map below shows:

In red: areas where services are only running in one direction, with significantly extended journey times

In amber: areas where service levels are reduced with some increase in journey times

In black: areas where peak services will be retimed but no significant changes to frequency or journey times



The full c2c timetable for this period is currently being finalised with Network Rail and freight train operators and c2c said that they will publish it as soon as it is finalised, which is expected to be in June.

The indicative changes are as follows: