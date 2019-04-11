If you fancy an architectural model of Trafalgar Square, made from LEGO, then you’ll be able to have one in just a few weeks time.

The set includes Nelson’s Column, the (heavily stylised) lions and fountains around it, the National Gallery behind and obviously, a couple of double-decker buses.

Limited details are available, but the designer, LEGO’s long-time Architecture designer Rok Zgalin Kobe will be at their Leicester Square shop on 27th April signing copies of the box set, but only between 11am-2pm.

The price of the new model hasn’t been revealed, but the LEGO Architecture series isn’t known for being cheap.

This wont be the first time LEGO has built a Trafalgar Square, but that’s a much smaller effort as part of their London skyline series.