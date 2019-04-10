Just outside London sits Windsor Castle, and within its grounds is Frogmore House, and its impressive gardens, which are only open to the public on a few days of each year.

Built in the 17th century, Frogmore became a royal residence in 1792 when George III purchased it for his wife, Queen Charlotte. Since then successive monarchs have enjoyed the tranquil surroundings of the private gardens.

Although no longer an occupied royal residence, it is frequently used today by the Royal Family for private entertaining.

It’s a very pleasant few hours — and I went in 2017.

This year’s open days for the general public have been announced and are: Tuesday 28th May to Thursday 30th May.

It’s chance to wander around some exceptionally finely maintained gardens, admire the monuments — and if you pay extra on the day, go inside Frogmore House as well.

Each open day is in aid of charity, so either pick a charity, or a date that’s convenient.

Entry to the gardnes is £7 on all three dates.

For more details go here.

Note – take cash on the day if you want to go inside Frogmore House as that’s a separate charge (around £5), and that’s cash only.