A total of 14 railway stations in the London area are to get step-free access, following a funding agreement from the government.

In total, across the UK, the latest batch of £300 million in funding will see 73 stations upgraded.

Following nominations from the rail industry, stations were selected based on a range of criteria including footfall weighted by disability in the area, value for money, and local factors such as proximity to a hospital.

However, a large percentage of the stations had already been announced as getting step-free access, and the upgrade was delayed. It will now go ahead.

All work at the stations is due to be completed by the end of March 2024.

A further 1,500 stations have received smaller scale improvements such as accessible toilets, platform humps to reduce stepping distances and improvements to help those with a visual or hearing impairment.

The list of new London stations is:

Catford

Cricklewood

Hackney Downs

Mill Hill Broadway

Wandsworth Town

The stations that were delayed and will now go ahead are: