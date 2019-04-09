A total of 14 railway stations in the London area are to get step-free access, following a funding agreement from the government.
In total, across the UK, the latest batch of £300 million in funding will see 73 stations upgraded.
Following nominations from the rail industry, stations were selected based on a range of criteria including footfall weighted by disability in the area, value for money, and local factors such as proximity to a hospital.
However, a large percentage of the stations had already been announced as getting step-free access, and the upgrade was delayed. It will now go ahead.
All work at the stations is due to be completed by the end of March 2024.
A further 1,500 stations have received smaller scale improvements such as accessible toilets, platform humps to reduce stepping distances and improvements to help those with a visual or hearing impairment.
The list of new London stations is:
- Catford
- Cricklewood
- Hackney Downs
- Mill Hill Broadway
- Wandsworth Town
The stations that were delayed and will now go ahead are:
- Barnes
- Battersea Park
- Hither Green
- Peckham Rye
- Petts Wood
- Queen’s Park
- Seven Sisters
- St Mary Cray
- Streatham
Wandsworth Town can’t come soon enough although I suspect an entire revamp of the station will be required.