If you travel on the sub-surface lines, you might not be aware of it, but the trains have a small point of interest in their door design.

It’s only a minor issue, but the front and rear pair of doors are noticeably smaller than the rest of the train.

Compare below:

The smaller doors are 1.2 metres wide, while the rest of the doors on the S-Stock trains are 1.9 metres wide.

It’s a small thing, but in an odd way, on a train that is otherwise totally uniform in design and appearance, to know there’s this slight difference to the uniformity at each end is strangely pleasing.

4 comments on “Ever noticed the London Underground trains smaller doors?
  1. John Usher says:
    9th April 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Speculation – to allow similar seating capacity in the end cars as the other cars due to a reduction in car capacity caused by the driver’s cabs?

  2. JP says:
    9th April 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Any idea why, or is it simply that the driver’s cab takes up room so the doors have to be smaller to fit in to the otherwise totally uniform design? I expect that there’s a website somewhere with all the measurements to explain it or perhaps some of your more learned contributors will have the answer.
    A regular user of them, I have never noticed the difference. Still, it’s good to have one’s observations and certainties challenged now and then. Makes the day go better. Thanks.

  3. goldenarrow says:
    9th April 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Even with a set of narrower doors at the front and back, front/end cars on the S stock are still roughly 2 meters longer at 17.4m with the intermediate cars coming at about 15.4m.

    There’s also another caveat to the S stocks uniform appearance in the middle cars where the multi-use backboard (used to hold wheelchairs, prams and bikes in place) means that the windows are off centre with a smaller window for the bay made up of two and three tip up seats respectively.

  4. Dread says:
    9th April 2019 at 5:13 pm

    I never knew that and I used to drive them!

