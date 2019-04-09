If you travel on the sub-surface lines, you might not be aware of it, but the trains have a small point of interest in their door design.
It’s only a minor issue, but the front and rear pair of doors are noticeably smaller than the rest of the train.
Compare below:
The smaller doors are 1.2 metres wide, while the rest of the doors on the S-Stock trains are 1.9 metres wide.
It’s a small thing, but in an odd way, on a train that is otherwise totally uniform in design and appearance, to know there’s this slight difference to the uniformity at each end is strangely pleasing.
Speculation – to allow similar seating capacity in the end cars as the other cars due to a reduction in car capacity caused by the driver’s cabs?
Any idea why, or is it simply that the driver’s cab takes up room so the doors have to be smaller to fit in to the otherwise totally uniform design? I expect that there’s a website somewhere with all the measurements to explain it or perhaps some of your more learned contributors will have the answer.
A regular user of them, I have never noticed the difference. Still, it’s good to have one’s observations and certainties challenged now and then. Makes the day go better. Thanks.
Even with a set of narrower doors at the front and back, front/end cars on the S stock are still roughly 2 meters longer at 17.4m with the intermediate cars coming at about 15.4m.
There’s also another caveat to the S stocks uniform appearance in the middle cars where the multi-use backboard (used to hold wheelchairs, prams and bikes in place) means that the windows are off centre with a smaller window for the bay made up of two and three tip up seats respectively.
I never knew that and I used to drive them!
Plan A was for all the doors to be uniform and for the cab doors to be swing plug design which would clear the first set of open sliding doors. When the decision was made to lower the floor (plan B), there was worry that swing plug cab doors might foul some platforms. The result was sliding cab doors and reduced width first set of passenger doors.