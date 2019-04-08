The annual Pint of Science festival is back once more, putting lots of science inside pubs and letting people learn over a pint.
The event, now in its sixth year takes place in the second half of May.
Tickets cost £4 per evening, and booking is necessary – you can select the talk you want from the venues below. Each venue is putting on a number of talks, and each evening is a different topic.
Each event is unique, but in general there tend to be two talks per evening that are around 20-30 minutes each with time for questions and answers afterwards. No question is too silly – if you really just want to know how much that microscope costs, just ask! There is also a break in between the talks involving activities and where you are in with a chance to win Pint of Science and partners’ goodies.
Not all of them are in pubs!
The London venues are below, or go here for the whole lot.
Booking is necessary for each talk.
The George IV
185 Chiswick High Rd, London, W4 2DR
Farrs School of Dancing
17 – 19 Dalston Lane, London, E8 3DF
Boma Bridge
4-6 Putney High St, London, SW15 1SL
Hoop and Toy
34 Thurloe Place, London, SW7 2HQ
The Colonel Fawcett
1 Randolph Street, Camden, London, NW1 0SS
The Britannia
1 Allen St, Kensington, London, W8 6UX
The Jam Tree
541 King’s Rd, London, SW6 2EB
Calthorpe Arms
252 Gray’s Inn Road, London, WC1X 8JR
The Griff Inn Bar & Kitchen
BLSA Building, Stepney Way, Whitechapel, London, E1 2AE
The Stag
67 Fleet Rd, London, NW3 2QU
The Water Rats
328 Grays Inn Rd, Kings Cross, London, WC1X 8BZ
Horse and Stables
122-124 Westminster Bridge Rd, London, SE1 7RW
The Alexandra
14 Clapham Common South Side, London, SW4 7AA
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
32-34 Kingsland Rd, London, E2 8DA
Australian High Commission
Australia House, The Strand, London, WC2B 4LA
The Horseshoe
24 Clerkenwell Close, London, EC1R 0AG
Ye Olde Cock Tavern
22 Fleet Street, Holborn, London, EC4Y 1AA
Sekforde Arms
34 Sekforde Street, Clerkenwell, London, EC1R 0HA
The Castle
34-35 Cowcross St, Farringdon, London, EC1M 6DB
The Roebuck
55 Great Dover St, London, SE1 4YG
The Elgin
255 Elgin Avenue, London, W9 1NJ
King’s Head
1 Roehampton High Street, London, SW15 4HL
The Crabtree
Rainville Road, London, W6 9HA
The Princess Victoria
217 Uxbridge Road, London, W12 9DH
Stane Street Syndicate
196 Clapham High Street, London, SW4 7UD
The Angelic
57 Liverpool Rd, London, N1 0RJ
The Bedford
77 Bedford Hill, London, SW12 9HD
Williamson’s Tavern
1 Groveland Court, London, EC4M 9EH
The Duke of York
47 Rathbone Street, London, W1T 1NW
Hope and Anchor
123 Acre Lane, Brixton, London, SW2 5UA
The Distillers
64 Fulham Palace Road, London, W6 9PH
The Devereux
20 Devereux Ct, Temple, London, WC2R 3JJ
The White Hart Brew Pub
Mile End Rd, Bethnal Green, London, E1 4TP
