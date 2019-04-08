Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert, Science No Comments ↓

The annual Pint of Science festival is back once more, putting lots of science inside pubs and letting people learn over a pint.

The event, now in its sixth year takes place in the second half of May.

Tickets cost £4 per evening, and booking is necessary – you can select the talk you want from the venues below. Each venue is putting on a number of talks, and each evening is a different topic.

Each event is unique, but in general there tend to be two talks per evening that are around 20-30 minutes each with time for questions and answers afterwards. No question is too silly – if you really just want to know how much that microscope costs, just ask! There is also a break in between the talks involving activities and where you are in with a chance to win Pint of Science and partners’ goodies.

Not all of them are in pubs!

The London venues are below, or go here for the whole lot.

Booking is necessary for each talk.

The George IV
185 Chiswick High Rd, London, W4 2DR

Farrs School of Dancing
17 – 19 Dalston Lane, London, E8 3DF

Boma Bridge
4-6 Putney High St, London, SW15 1SL

Hoop and Toy
34 Thurloe Place, London, SW7 2HQ

The Colonel Fawcett
1 Randolph Street, Camden, London, NW1 0SS

The Britannia
1 Allen St, Kensington, London, W8 6UX

The Jam Tree
541 King’s Rd, London, SW6 2EB

Calthorpe Arms
252 Gray’s Inn Road, London, WC1X 8JR

The Griff Inn Bar & Kitchen
BLSA Building, Stepney Way, Whitechapel, London, E1 2AE

The Stag
67 Fleet Rd, London, NW3 2QU

The Water Rats
328 Grays Inn Rd, Kings Cross, London, WC1X 8BZ

Horse and Stables
122-124 Westminster Bridge Rd, London, SE1 7RW

The Alexandra
14 Clapham Common South Side, London, SW4 7AA

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
32-34 Kingsland Rd, London, E2 8DA

Australian High Commission
Australia House, The Strand, London, WC2B 4LA

The Horseshoe
24 Clerkenwell Close, London, EC1R 0AG

Ye Olde Cock Tavern
22 Fleet Street, Holborn, London, EC4Y 1AA

Sekforde Arms
34 Sekforde Street, Clerkenwell, London, EC1R 0HA

The Castle
34-35 Cowcross St, Farringdon, London, EC1M 6DB

The Roebuck
55 Great Dover St, London, SE1 4YG

The Elgin
255 Elgin Avenue, London, W9 1NJ

King’s Head
1 Roehampton High Street, London, SW15 4HL

The Crabtree
Rainville Road, London, W6 9HA

The Princess Victoria
217 Uxbridge Road, London, W12 9DH

Stane Street Syndicate
196 Clapham High Street, London, SW4 7UD

The Angelic
57 Liverpool Rd, London, N1 0RJ

The Bedford
77 Bedford Hill, London, SW12 9HD

Williamson’s Tavern
1 Groveland Court, London, EC4M 9EH

The Duke of York
47 Rathbone Street, London, W1T 1NW

Hope and Anchor
123 Acre Lane, Brixton, London, SW2 5UA

The Distillers
64 Fulham Palace Road, London, W6 9PH

The Devereux
20 Devereux Ct, Temple, London, WC2R 3JJ

The White Hart Brew Pub
Mile End Rd, Bethnal Green, London, E1 4TP

Whats's on in London: today or tomorrow or this weekend

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*