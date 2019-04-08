The annual Pint of Science festival is back once more, putting lots of science inside pubs and letting people learn over a pint.

The event, now in its sixth year takes place in the second half of May.

Tickets cost £4 per evening, and booking is necessary – you can select the talk you want from the venues below. Each venue is putting on a number of talks, and each evening is a different topic.

Each event is unique, but in general there tend to be two talks per evening that are around 20-30 minutes each with time for questions and answers afterwards. No question is too silly – if you really just want to know how much that microscope costs, just ask! There is also a break in between the talks involving activities and where you are in with a chance to win Pint of Science and partners’ goodies.

Not all of them are in pubs!

The London venues are below, or go here for the whole lot.

Booking is necessary for each talk.

The George IV

185 Chiswick High Rd, London, W4 2DR

Farrs School of Dancing

17 – 19 Dalston Lane, London, E8 3DF

Boma Bridge

4-6 Putney High St, London, SW15 1SL

Hoop and Toy

34 Thurloe Place, London, SW7 2HQ

The Colonel Fawcett

1 Randolph Street, Camden, London, NW1 0SS

The Britannia

1 Allen St, Kensington, London, W8 6UX

The Jam Tree

541 King’s Rd, London, SW6 2EB

Calthorpe Arms

252 Gray’s Inn Road, London, WC1X 8JR

The Griff Inn Bar & Kitchen

BLSA Building, Stepney Way, Whitechapel, London, E1 2AE

The Stag

67 Fleet Rd, London, NW3 2QU

The Water Rats

328 Grays Inn Rd, Kings Cross, London, WC1X 8BZ

Horse and Stables

122-124 Westminster Bridge Rd, London, SE1 7RW

The Alexandra

14 Clapham Common South Side, London, SW4 7AA

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London, E2 8DA

Australian High Commission

Australia House, The Strand, London, WC2B 4LA

The Horseshoe

24 Clerkenwell Close, London, EC1R 0AG

Ye Olde Cock Tavern

22 Fleet Street, Holborn, London, EC4Y 1AA

Sekforde Arms

34 Sekforde Street, Clerkenwell, London, EC1R 0HA

The Castle

34-35 Cowcross St, Farringdon, London, EC1M 6DB

The Roebuck

55 Great Dover St, London, SE1 4YG

The Elgin

255 Elgin Avenue, London, W9 1NJ

King’s Head

1 Roehampton High Street, London, SW15 4HL

The Crabtree

Rainville Road, London, W6 9HA

The Princess Victoria

217 Uxbridge Road, London, W12 9DH

Stane Street Syndicate

196 Clapham High Street, London, SW4 7UD

The Angelic

57 Liverpool Rd, London, N1 0RJ

The Bedford

77 Bedford Hill, London, SW12 9HD

Williamson’s Tavern

1 Groveland Court, London, EC4M 9EH

The Duke of York

47 Rathbone Street, London, W1T 1NW

Hope and Anchor

123 Acre Lane, Brixton, London, SW2 5UA

The Distillers

64 Fulham Palace Road, London, W6 9PH

The Devereux

20 Devereux Ct, Temple, London, WC2R 3JJ

The White Hart Brew Pub

Mile End Rd, Bethnal Green, London, E1 4TP