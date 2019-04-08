Although occasional steam trains leave Waterloo, there hasn’t been a regular service for over 50 years, until now.

This summer, there will be a steam train service running regularly from Waterloo to Windsor. Tapping into the tourist market for people wanting to visit Windsor Castle and Eton, but also want to travel in style.

The steam trains will leave Waterloo three times a day (8am, 11am & 2pm) every Tuesday between June and September. Note that for these trips, the costs are one way – Waterloo to Windsor only. You return by the conventional service.

Standard Class – £35 Adult, £20 Child, £99 Family

First Class – £55 Adult, £35 Child, £149 Family

Pullman Class – Adult £85, Child £65

They also arrive at Windsor and Eton Riverside station, which although it’s larger, is also the quieter of the town’s two stations, and frankly, it’s rather nicer for a steam service as well.

There is also an evening regular service, also on Tuesdays, departing Waterloo at 6pm.

This is a looping trip, which is similar to the normal heritage trains that ply the trade, offering essentially a travelling restaurant pulled by steam.

These loop around London, via Staines, Woking, Dorking and Croydon.

Standard Class – £49

Premier Class – £99

Pullman Class – £129

