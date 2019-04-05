A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Colour-blind man’s ‘dream’ comes true as he gets job driving Tube trains Standard

South African-made Trellidor gates – rated as the most secure in the world by a UK standards body – are being installed at London Underground stations. Business Insider

Is this London’s Most Pointlessly Excessive Station Announcement? Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

MPs have said they are “increasingly alarmed at the continual shortcomings” of Crossrail and the DfT as its nearly £3bn overspend and substantial delays still “may not be enough.” RTM

Mainline / Overground

Rugby fans from the West country set to travel to Twickenham for Saturday’s clash between Bath and Bristol can get the train to Paddington, despite engineering works. Wiltshire Times

Passenger numbers up on Virgin trains between Glasgow and London BBC News

Direct seaside train from Woolwich line returns in July Murky Depths

First pictures: Caledonian Sleeper trains reveal first look inside new rail fleet The Herald

Travelling using Pay as you go with Contactless and Oyster arrived at Hertford North, Bayford and Cuffley stations on the Great Northern line ianVisits

A Brexit supporter has admitted staging a protest which disrupted services out of St Pancras on the day the UK was due to leave the EU. BBC News

Calls to scrap first class train carriages after man escorted off by police with standard ticket Metro

Miscellaneous

TfL scraps Brunei tourism adverts amid outcry over new anti-LGBT laws CityAM

Man arrested after Muslim woman’s hijab ‘ripped off’ on London Tube platform Independent

Transport for London has started looking into the adoption of technology that would help to prevent suicides on its rail networks. Metro Report

The French/British artist Laure Prouvost has been commissioned by Art on the Underground to create a major new artwork. Art Lyst

And finally, Woman caught performing sex act on tube claimed she was ‘itching a rash’ Mirror

—

Image above is from Dec 2013: The short-lived experiment with rubber tires on railways