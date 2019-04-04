The rarified airs of Eton College are opening their doors to the mere ordinary folk this summer for a series of tours.

They started summer tours in 2017, so this is still a fairly new tradition for the ancient bastion of traditions.

The tours take in the main courtyard, the history of the college, a number of important rooms and dining rooms, lots of old graffiti left by former pupils, and a number of chapels.

Photography is allowed in about half the rooms, but not in the impressive chapels.

I visited last year – review here.

Tours last around 90 minutes, cost £10.97 and are held every Friday from now through to the end of August.

To book a tour, go here.

They also hold back some tickets for sale on the day if you fancy taking the risk of turning up.

As you’re in Eton, then it’s worth making a day trip of it and visit Windsor Castle as well, and you fancy the “full package”, book a tour of Eton College in August, as that’s also when Windsor Castle lets people climb to the top of the Round Tower.