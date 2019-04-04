As Euston mainline station is to be closed over Easter due to works on the railway north of London, they’re also going to make some changes to the station itself as well.

The platform ramps will be widened, retail units will be removed, and staircases will be updated to ensure customers can get between trains and the concourse quickly and safely.

A new outside entrance for the London Underground is also being built. The external entrance to the tube is needed in part to improve access, but also so that the new entrance can be used by the Night Tube without needing to go into the main station building.

Euston will be closed over the Easter weekend (19-22 April) and the early May bank holiday weekend (4-6 May) with no trains in or out of the main line station on those days.

Over the closures, the Paperchase and Body Shop retail units will be removed to improve access to the platforms. They will also demolish the former external retail units on the piazza and continue work on new external London Underground entrance.

They’re also resurfacing ramps at platforms 8-11, which are in a fairly dire state at the moment.

The loos will also see the old turnstiles removed, as the toilets are now free to use, so the turnstiles are obsolete.