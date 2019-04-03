This year marks the 175th anniversary of the railway between Oxford and Didcot, and they’re having a special day of celebrations on 15th June 2019.

There will be events at or near all five stations along the line – Didcot, Appleford, Culham, Radley and Oxford – and you’ll be able to buy a special “hop-on/hop-off” GWR ticket to take you from one station to the next

The ticket will also include entry to the Didcot Railway Centre.

On the day, the Flying Scotsman will leave Didcot at about 8:40am and pass along the line to Oxford, hauling a railtour bound for Worcester, and — maybe — a flypast by the Red Arrows.

In addition, it’s a Steam Day at the Didcot Railway Centre. You’ll be able to ride in coaches from the 1930s behind some of the museum’s Great Western steam locomotives, or in their Steam Railmotor or Diesel Railcar. You may ride the steam trains as many times as you like as there is no extra charge

For full details of all the events on the day, go here.

Due to the timing of the events along the line, it seems best to start at Didcot in the morning, then work your way along the line to Oxford from lunchtime.

If you’re feeling up for it — there are the locations of three closed stations along the line to investigate as well.