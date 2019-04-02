London Craft Week returns in a few weeks time, as London’s craftsmen and craftswomen show off what can be done when not relying on factory made goods.
The an awful lot happening in just a few days, from short demonstrations to long exhibitions.
I’ve raked through the lot looking out for the prize gems, and have listed them below. Most are modestly priced or free, and most do need booking in advance as they have fairly limited space in their workshops.
Enjoy!
Wed 8th May
Spot the Difference! Rebuilding Battersea Power Station’s Iconic Chimneys
Hear how the world’s most recognisable chimneys at Battersea Power Station were carefully deconstructed and restored to their former glory using original techniques, painstaking precision and some inventive solutions.
Free – booking necessary
Join Bremont Co-Founder Nick English at the brand’s flagship boutique to talk craftsmanship, engineering and the revival of British watchmaking.
Free – booking necessary
Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Lord’s Cricket Ground and Museum
Go behind the scenes at ‘The Home of Cricket’. With extraordinary architecture and a fascinating collection of art and memorabilia, a Lord’s tour is not only a must for cricket fans but for anyone looking for a quintessentially English experience.
£20 – booking necessary
Smythson: An Emporium of British Craftsmanship
Smythson invites guests to discover the brand’s rich and rather curious craftsmanship history, from Frank Smythson’s earliest designs to the traditional gold-stamping techniques used by their artisans to this day.
Free – no booking needed
Hosted by the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales, Welsh jean makers Hiut Denim break down the process of making a jean and discuss how they are bringing manufacturing back to Wales and getting their town making jeans again.
Free – booking necessary
Wed 8th – 9th May
Alfred Dunhill opens the doors of its leather workshop in Walthamstow, where its attaché cases, doctor’s bags and bespoke pieces are hand cut, sewn and finished in the traditional British way. The tour offers visitors exclusive access to Dunhill’s skilled team of craftsmen.
Free – Booking necessary
This tasting substitutes as a light meal and include 6–10 cheeses, bread biscuits and accompaniments. To compliment the cheese, London Cheesemongers has selected some interesting wines and beers. As alcohol is served, all attendees must be over 18.
£45 – booking necessary
Wed 8th-10th May
Bentley: A Century of Building
Visit Jack Barclay Bentley’s showroom and enjoy workshops by craftspeople from their factory in Crewe. Watch demonstrations of their expertise with leather, metal and wood, which makes each Bentley car unique.
Free – no booking needed
Free – Booking necessary
8th-12th May
Experience a sensorial film, fabric and tools installation at the LPOL Shop. Showroom. Studio. to discover what goes into the design and craft of the brand’s modern British bags.
Free – no booking needed
The Lettering Arts Trust Presents: How Do You Want To Be Remembered?
An exhibition of surprising, varied and moving memorials commissioned from contemporary lettering artists, exploring the processes and techniques of the hand carver for both individual tributes and community memorials.
Free – no booking needed
An Introduction to Knife Sharpening
Learn the basics of knife sharpening on whetstones in a hands-on two-hour class to help keep your knives sharp and shiny. Throughout the week there is also a display of knives from small artisanal UK makers.
£45 – booking necessary
Hand & Lock: Behind the Scenes of a 250-Year-Old Embroidery House
Embroiderers to the British Royal Family, Savile Row and top European designers, Hand & Lock opens its doors for one week to offer an insight into Britain’s oldest embroidery house.
Entry to studio is free – tours cost £15 and need booking
Dudson stages an exhibition of the shortlisted plate designs from students at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design for the project The Art of the Plate.
Free – no booking needed
Thur 9th May
Potteries and Potters: London Delftware Explored
On Thursday 9 May, experts explore how English Delftware riverside potteries between the 17th and 18th centuries played a significant role in London’s early industrial history. On Saturday 12 May, come, make and decorate a large-scale clay sculpture.
£12 – booking necessary
A Journey Through Taste with Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse
Free – booking necessary
Fine printing and bookbinding company Barnard & Westwood offers guided tours of their Royal Warrant-holding print workshop and bindery. Guests can join guided tours to see first-hand the different printing processes and binding techniques on offer, as well as receiving their very own personalised notebook.
Free – booking necessary
The Making of the Blaschka Glass Models
Unearth the mysteries of the beautifully intricate Blaschka glass models with a talk from the Principal Curator of Crustaceans at the Natural History Museum Miranda Lowe and a British glass artist.
£10 – booking necessary
Tour of Building Crafts College
Founded by the Worshipful Company of Carpenters in 1893, the Building Crafts College has a long tradition of delivering high-quality education training in building crafts and conservation. Visit to discover the woodworking, stonemasonry, conservation and construction courses on offer and enjoy a tour of the workshops.
Free – no booking needed
Traditional Lost-Wax Casting with Collier Webb
The origins of lost-wax casting date back thousands of years. With little change made to today’s process, watch as Collier Webb’s craftsmen demonstrate this time-honoured technique, widely acknowledged as the best form of metal casting for fine detailing.
Free – no booking needed
9th-10th May
Discover Silversmithing with Georg Jensen
Danish silverware specialist Georg Jensen brings a master silversmith from their Copenhagen workshop to London. Visitors are invited to view demonstrations throughout the afternoon, learn about the process and ask questions, accompanied by Danish cinnamon pastries from Ole & Steen.
Free – no booking needed
9th-11th May
The Making of a Pencil: A Presentation by Caran d’Ache
Meet one of the Caran d’Ache craftsmen as they showcase the making of a pencil. There is an ongoing animation during the sessions, as well as demonstrations of various techniques, applications and unlimited blending possibilities.
Free – no booking needed
9th-12th May
Porcelain Worlds: Behind the Scenes in a Globe Maker’s Studio
Visit the atmospheric railway arch studio and globe emporium of Loraine Rutt, AKA the Little Globe Co. Explore the process of the intricate world of ceramic map-making and get a glimpse into how globes are made.
Free – no booking needed
Fri 10th May
Unveiling an Intricately Crafted Bronze Stainless Steel Stairway
An installation rising through the heart of The Gaslight, a redeveloped historic building in Fitzrovia. A presentation is given by the fabricators, architects and developer to provide insight into this unique project, where high quality craftsmanship is embedded into the fabric of the building.
Free – booking necessary
A Lesson in Bespoke in Partnership with Carnet & Harris Tweed
Head to English Cut’s flagship London store for a drinks reception and demonstration, showcasing the process of cutting and making bespoke handcrafted garments using fine materials by Carnet & Harris Tweed.
Free – booking necessary
The Stone Mason: An Insider’s History of Britain’s Buildings
Andrew Ziminski offers a unique account of his life as a craftsman and his work on some of the most significant churches and cathedrals in England, including St Paul’s Cathedral.
Free – booking necessary
Stick-Whittling Demonstration with Robert McKergan at Purdey
Free – no booking needed
Engraving Demonstration at Purdey
Free – no booking needed
Enjoy a signature cocktail and demonstration before sampling a variety of Rémy Martin cognacs including Rémy Martin XO, paired with chocolates. Learn more about the story of Rémy Martin and discover the true taste of Cognac Fine Champagne.
£15 – booking necessary
May 10th-11th
Meet the makers, artists and engineers of South London Makerspace and join taster sessions and workshops including a midnight maker experience. Explore a variety of crafts, from wood turning to electronics, and demonstrations in 3D printing to prop making.
Free – no booking needed
10th-12th May
Japanese Tea and Sake Tasting Experiences
A series of tasting events in The Shop at Japan House. These include an introduction to sake, where guests can learn more about how it is made, what the labels mean, the different varieties and, of course, sample the flavours. Japanese tea tastings are offered with experts from Ippodo Tea.
Free – no booking needed
Sat 11th May
Free – no booking needed
Thatching with the Prince’s Foundation
Learn how to thatch with this hands-on introduction to thatching workshop from Master Thatcher Ben Collyns.
£30- booking necessary
Free – no booking needed
11th-12th May
Free – no booking needed
Sun 12th May
Engraving and Enamelling Demonstration
Explore the ancient art of enamelling with goldsmith, engraver and enameller Harry Forster-Stringer. Harry demonstrates the techniques behind his creations, including engraving, preparation of enamel, enamelling and firing in the kiln.
£15 – booking necessary
The Art of Making at the Art Workers’ Guild
Master craftsmen and women from the Art Workers’ Guild showcase a variety of craft disciplines, from stone carving to textile design and calligraphy, demonstrating the specialist skills involved in the making process of each.
Free – no booking needed
The full list of all the events is here.
