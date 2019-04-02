London Craft Week returns in a few weeks time, as London’s craftsmen and craftswomen show off what can be done when not relying on factory made goods.

The an awful lot happening in just a few days, from short demonstrations to long exhibitions.

I’ve raked through the lot looking out for the prize gems, and have listed them below. Most are modestly priced or free, and most do need booking in advance as they have fairly limited space in their workshops.

Enjoy!

Wed 8th May

Spot the Difference! Rebuilding Battersea Power Station’s Iconic Chimneys

Hear how the world’s most recognisable chimneys at Battersea Power Station were carefully deconstructed and restored to their former glory using original techniques, painstaking precision and some inventive solutions.

Free – booking necessary

In Conversation with Bremont

Join Bremont Co-Founder Nick English at the brand’s flagship boutique to talk craftsmanship, engineering and the revival of British watchmaking.

Free – booking necessary

Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Lord’s Cricket Ground and Museum

Go behind the scenes at ‘The Home of Cricket’. With extraordinary architecture and a fascinating collection of art and memorabilia, a Lord’s tour is not only a must for cricket fans but for anyone looking for a quintessentially English experience.

£20 – booking necessary

Smythson: An Emporium of British Craftsmanship

Smythson invites guests to discover the brand’s rich and rather curious craftsmanship history, from Frank Smythson’s earliest designs to the traditional gold-stamping techniques used by their artisans to this day.

Free – no booking needed

Hiut Denim

Hosted by the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales, Welsh jean makers Hiut Denim break down the process of making a jean and discuss how they are bringing manufacturing back to Wales and getting their town making jeans again.

Free – booking necessary

Wed 8th – 9th May

Leather Workshop Tour

Alfred Dunhill opens the doors of its leather workshop in Walthamstow, where its attaché cases, doctor’s bags and bespoke pieces are hand cut, sewn and finished in the traditional British way. The tour offers visitors exclusive access to Dunhill’s skilled team of craftsmen.

Free – Booking necessary

The Craft of Cheesemaking

This tasting substitutes as a light meal and include 6–10 cheeses, bread biscuits and accompaniments. To compliment the cheese, London Cheesemongers has selected some interesting wines and beers. As alcohol is served, all attendees must be over 18.

£45 – booking necessary

Wed 8th-10th May

Bentley: A Century of Building

Visit Jack Barclay Bentley’s showroom and enjoy workshops by craftspeople from their factory in Crewe. Watch demonstrations of their expertise with leather, metal and wood, which makes each Bentley car unique.

Free – no booking needed

Artisan Ice-Cream Tasting

Join Alex Fubini, MD at the Ice Cream Union, for a special ice-cream tasting. Learn how true artisan ice creams are produced, and how this differs from industrially produced varieties.

Free – Booking necessary

8th-12th May

LPOL: Behind the Scenes

Experience a sensorial film, fabric and tools installation at the LPOL Shop. Showroom. Studio. to discover what goes into the design and craft of the brand’s modern British bags.

Free – no booking needed

The Lettering Arts Trust Presents: How Do You Want To Be Remembered?

An exhibition of surprising, varied and moving memorials commissioned from contemporary lettering artists, exploring the processes and techniques of the hand carver for both individual tributes and community memorials.

Free – no booking needed

An Introduction to Knife Sharpening

Learn the basics of knife sharpening on whetstones in a hands-on two-hour class to help keep your knives sharp and shiny. Throughout the week there is also a display of knives from small artisanal UK makers.

£45 – booking necessary

Hand & Lock: Behind the Scenes of a 250-Year-Old Embroidery House

Embroiderers to the British Royal Family, Savile Row and top European designers, Hand & Lock opens its doors for one week to offer an insight into Britain’s oldest embroidery house.

Entry to studio is free – tours cost £15 and need booking

The Art of the Plate

Dudson stages an exhibition of the shortlisted plate designs from students at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design for the project The Art of the Plate.

Free – no booking needed

Thur 9th May

Potteries and Potters: London Delftware Explored

On Thursday 9 May, experts explore how English Delftware riverside potteries between the 17th and 18th centuries played a significant role in London’s early industrial history. On Saturday 12 May, come, make and decorate a large-scale clay sculpture.

£12 – booking necessary

A Journey Through Taste with Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse

Discover Le Chocolat’s single-origin and flavoured ganaches, pralinés ‘à l’ancienne’, chocolate bars and more, traditionally made in Paris, during a unique presentation and tasting at the brand’s first store in London at Coal Drops Yard.

Free – booking necessary

Blooming Print

Fine printing and bookbinding company Barnard & Westwood offers guided tours of their Royal Warrant-holding print workshop and bindery. Guests can join guided tours to see first-hand the different printing processes and binding techniques on offer, as well as receiving their very own personalised notebook.

Free – booking necessary

The Making of the Blaschka Glass Models

Unearth the mysteries of the beautifully intricate Blaschka glass models with a talk from the Principal Curator of Crustaceans at the Natural History Museum Miranda Lowe and a British glass artist.

£10 – booking necessary

Tour of Building Crafts College

Founded by the Worshipful Company of Carpenters in 1893, the Building Crafts College has a long tradition of delivering high-quality education training in building crafts and conservation. Visit to discover the woodworking, stonemasonry, conservation and construction courses on offer and enjoy a tour of the workshops.

Free – no booking needed

Traditional Lost-Wax Casting with Collier Webb

The origins of lost-wax casting date back thousands of years. With little change made to today’s process, watch as Collier Webb’s craftsmen demonstrate this time-honoured technique, widely acknowledged as the best form of metal casting for fine detailing.

Free – no booking needed

9th-10th May

Discover Silversmithing with Georg Jensen

Danish silverware specialist Georg Jensen brings a master silversmith from their Copenhagen workshop to London. Visitors are invited to view demonstrations throughout the afternoon, learn about the process and ask questions, accompanied by Danish cinnamon pastries from Ole & Steen.

Free – no booking needed

9th-11th May

The Making of a Pencil: A Presentation by Caran d’Ache

Meet one of the Caran d’Ache craftsmen as they showcase the making of a pencil. There is an ongoing animation during the sessions, as well as demonstrations of various techniques, applications and unlimited blending possibilities.

Free – no booking needed

9th-12th May

Porcelain Worlds: Behind the Scenes in a Globe Maker’s Studio

Visit the atmospheric railway arch studio and globe emporium of Loraine Rutt, AKA the Little Globe Co. Explore the process of the intricate world of ceramic map-making and get a glimpse into how globes are made.

Free – no booking needed

Fri 10th May

Unveiling an Intricately Crafted Bronze Stainless Steel Stairway

An installation rising through the heart of The Gaslight, a redeveloped historic building in Fitzrovia. A presentation is given by the fabricators, architects and developer to provide insight into this unique project, where high quality craftsmanship is embedded into the fabric of the building.

Free – booking necessary

A Lesson in Bespoke in Partnership with Carnet & Harris Tweed

Head to English Cut’s flagship London store for a drinks reception and demonstration, showcasing the process of cutting and making bespoke handcrafted garments using fine materials by Carnet & Harris Tweed.

Free – booking necessary

The Stone Mason: An Insider’s History of Britain’s Buildings

Andrew Ziminski offers a unique account of his life as a craftsman and his work on some of the most significant churches and cathedrals in England, including St Paul’s Cathedral.

Free – booking necessary

Stick-Whittling Demonstration with Robert McKergan at Purdey

A rare opportunity to watch as Northern Irish craftsman Robert McKergan whittles one of his distinctive walking sticks for Purdey. Robert hand carves his sticks with a knife, including their detailed animal heads.

Free – no booking needed

Engraving Demonstration at Purdey

A Purdey engraver demonstrates the techniques that go into sketching and engraving the intricate patterns and details on Purdey’s shotguns and rifles. All of the engraving work is done by hand and by eye, making this a unique and exacting discipline.

Free – no booking needed

Masterclass with Rémy Martin

Enjoy a signature cocktail and demonstration before sampling a variety of Rémy Martin cognacs including Rémy Martin XO, paired with chocolates. Learn more about the story of Rémy Martin and discover the true taste of Cognac Fine Champagne.

£15 – booking necessary

May 10th-11th

Being a Makerspace

Meet the makers, artists and engineers of South London Makerspace and join taster sessions and workshops including a midnight maker experience. Explore a variety of crafts, from wood turning to electronics, and demonstrations in 3D printing to prop making.

Free – no booking needed

10th-12th May

Japanese Tea and Sake Tasting Experiences

A series of tasting events in The Shop at Japan House. These include an introduction to sake, where guests can learn more about how it is made, what the labels mean, the different varieties and, of course, sample the flavours. Japanese tea tastings are offered with experts from Ippodo Tea.

Free – no booking needed

Sat 11th May

Church’s: An Eye for Detail

Join Church’s craftsmen in store as they showcase the traditional techniques used to finish a pair of the brand’s made-to-order shoes. A curated selection of unique shoes and tools from the company’s archive is also on display.

Free – no booking needed

Thatching with the Prince’s Foundation

Learn how to thatch with this hands-on introduction to thatching workshop from Master Thatcher Ben Collyns.

£30- booking necessary

Knife-Making Demonstration

Chris Matthews demonstrates the craft behind the handmade English knives he produces for Purdey. With a background in design and graphics, Chris produces functional works of art for hunters, chefs, bushcrafting enthusiasts and collectors.

Free – no booking needed

11th-12th May

The Art of Wallpaper Printing

Join award-winning independent wallpaper, textile and surface designer Daniel Heath for a wallpaper-printing demonstration. Guests are invited to watch as the wallpaper is created, with the opportunity to try yourself.

Free – no booking needed

Sun 12th May

Engraving and Enamelling Demonstration

Explore the ancient art of enamelling with goldsmith, engraver and enameller Harry Forster-Stringer. Harry demonstrates the techniques behind his creations, including engraving, preparation of enamel, enamelling and firing in the kiln.

£15 – booking necessary

The Art of Making at the Art Workers’ Guild

Master craftsmen and women from the Art Workers’ Guild showcase a variety of craft disciplines, from stone carving to textile design and calligraphy, demonstrating the specialist skills involved in the making process of each.

Free – no booking needed

The full list of all the events is here.