Travelling using Pay as you go with Contactless and Oyster arrived at Hertford North, Bayford and Cuffley stations on the Great Northern line this week.

Great Northern’s parent company Govia Thameslink Railway has worked with TfL and the Department for Transport to extend the system to the three Hertfordshire stations. Besides the installation of card readers, at least half of the ticket machines at each station have also been converted to allow customers to top up their Oyster card. Customers can also use the free TfL app to top up their Oyster card and to check their balance and journey history on the go.

Although this extension of pay as you go does not include Travelcards, TfL’s daily price cap will apply.

There are minor changes to off-peak Day Travelcard prices, to support the introduction of pay as you go and to ensure that the pay as you go fare is no more expensive than the equivalent paper ticket in most cases.

The off-peak Day Travelcard paper ticket fare goes up by 10p from Hertford North, and down by 20p from Bayford. The Cuffley fare has not changed.

Monday to Sunday weekly capping will also be available to contactless customers, meaning regular users will never be charged more than an equivalent seven-day paper Travelcard. Season tickets from these stations will not be available on Oyster and there are no changes to season ticket fares.

The route map on their website hasn’t been updated with the zone expansion yet — or for some time as there’s an Elizabethan sized mistake on it.

The Oyster card is also due to be extended to Welwyn Garden City, Luton Airport Parkway and Epsom in the next few months. The DfT is also consulting on plans to expand prepay type fares across the South-East of England.