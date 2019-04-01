This summer there will be a chance to discover fairground art through the decades and hear the history of the vintage Carters Steam Fair.

Carters Steam Fair is a unique attraction – it is an authentic travelling funfair entirely consisting of rare vintage equipment. The family that owns it live in vintage showman’s wagons and caravans, and the whole fair is moved from place to place with a classically decorated fleet of vintage lorries.

It is now believed to be the largest vintage travelling funfair in the world.

Each Saturday morning while the funfair is in town, fairground owner and artist, Joby Carter will be sharing the history of the rides and the painting styles and techniques they have used to restore them.

To book a heritage tour, which costs £6, go here.

The funfair will be in London over the following dates:

Entry is free to the funfair, and you just pay for the rides. If you buy ride tokens in advance, there’s additional free rides included.

7th, 8th & 9th June – Lloyd Park – Walthamstow – E17 5EH

With Fairground Art & Heritage Tour on Saturday morning & free firework display on Saturday evening

15th & 16th June – Clissold Park – Stoke Newington – N16 9JH

With Fairground Art & Heritage Tour on Saturday morning

21st – 30th June – Peckham Rye – Peckham – SE15 3UA

With free firework displays on Saturday evenings and Fairground Art & Heritage Tour on Saturday 21st

5th, 6th & 7th July – Priory Park – Hornsey – N8 7RD

With Fairground Art & Heritage Tour on Saturday morning. Hornsey Carnival is on Saturday 6th.