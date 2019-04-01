One of the most difficult and inconvenient museums in England reopens this weekend, and it’s totally worth a visit. The Foulness Heritage Centre can be found deep inside a military firing range on the edge of Essex facing out to the North Sea.

Being military grounds, the whole island is off-limits, save for a few farmers who still live there, save for one Sunday per month during the warmer seasons, when one road opens to the public.

After a long 5-mile trip through the firing range, a church will appear, and a small village — and a museum. Yes, here in the middle of the firing range is a museum.

Foulness Island actually has a lot of history to show off and the museum is very good, and worth a visit in its own right, but that it’s so difficult to visit and in such a strange place pushes it to the top of the list of desirability.

Get there very early, and if the weather is willing, then they can also offer tractor tours around the island, which you would never otherwise be allowed to see.

Should you fancy a visit, then access is between 11:45am to 4pm, via the security gate at the entrance to Foulness Island. The only way to get to the museum from there is by bicycle or motor vehicle — they frown upon walking.

Entering MOD Shoeburyness to visit the Heritage Centre permits you to use the main spine road to travel to and from the centre but for no other purpose or access and visitors must not deviate from this route.

The nearest railway station is at Shoeburyness, about 2.5 miles away from the security gate.

The heritage centre is open from April to October, on the first Sunday of the month.