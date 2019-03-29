A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A woman who was sexually assaulted on the London Underground is calling for CCTV cameras to be installed on all Tube trains. BBC News

Starting next week, the main Central line ticket hall at Bank station will become exit-only in the mornings. IanVisits

Can Technology Help Reduce Suicides on the Underground? CBR Online

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail works to close Gayton Road in Anney Wood for six weeks NewsShopper

Further funding has been provided by the government to investigate options for extending the future Elizabeth line out towards Ebbsfleet in Kent. IanVisits

None of the nine new Crossrail stations are complete and testing of the £1 billion fleet of trains in tunnels has been “paused” due to technical issues, Standard

Helical has held a ceremony to mark the topping-out of their oversite office-led scheme, which is situated above the Elizabeth line eastern ticket hall at Farringdon station, to mark the completion of the structural frame. Property Fund

TfL sells Crossrail trains to pay for Piccadilly line trains IanVisits

Mainline / Overground

The transport group Arriva, which runs UK rail franchises including the London Overground, is to be put up for sale by its owner, Deutsche Bahn. The Guardian

Train passengers between East Anglia and Liverpool Street can now get access to free WiFi. Heart

Rail passengers faced disruption for most of a day after engineering works overran at London’s Waterloo station. BBC News

Initial plans for a huge rebuild of Clapham Junction station have been shown off, with the rebuilt station sitting underneath a large housing development. IanVisits

London mayor calls for government to devolve rail infrastructure powers and funding to TfL RTM

Trains between London and Edinburgh are set to cost less than £25 one-way with the launch of a high-speed, low-cost rail link. Independent

Train bosses have been accused of “inadequate management” after passengers stranded on a broken-down train forced their way out onto potentially live tracks. BBC News

Govia, the train company behind Thameslink and Southern, is poised to net hundreds of millions of pounds if Transport Secretary Chris Grayling delays a key decision on the Southeastern franchise. Telegraph

DLR

25th anniversary of the opening of the Beckton extension Diamond Geezer

Miscellaneous

Monmouth Coffee takes over five railway arches in London Wallpaper

A mum and her four newly born kittens have been found living underneath an escalator at a London Underground station. IanVisits

And finally, a new set of six Baby on Board badges available to expectant mums ITV

—

Image above is from Sept 2015: Canary Wharf’s 1990s model of the DLR