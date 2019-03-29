For one day in June, a zip wire will be fixed to the roof of a Canary Wharf skyscraper, and a handful of people will be able to whiz down the wire to the ground.

The handful of people also being the sort who can raise £50,000 in sponsorship for charity.

The Zip London is a charity fundraiser, aiming to raise £2 million to be split between the Fire Fighters charity and the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

If you’re one of the handful of people, then you can look forward to a 600 metre-long aerial dive, on one of the longest and steepest urban zip lines ever constructed.

Touch down will be in Westferry Circus.

For the rest of us though – a less exciting, but still impressive sight of a zip wire hanging from the top of the famous building and people zooming down to the ground somewhat faster than the lifts in the building can go.

The Zip London takes place on Sunday 30th June 2019.

At the moment, the website’s countdown clock suggests the event takes place a midnight, so presume that to be a website coder error, and the event will take place in the daytime.

If you feel you can raise the money – then details of how to book a place are here.