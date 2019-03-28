If they can raise enough money, then Camden could be boasting a new museum later this year — devoted to female anatomy.

Set to be the world’s first bricks and mortar museum dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the gynaecological anatomy, the Vagina Museum, (the only registered charity in the UK with vagina in its title) is positioned to open in Camden Market in November 2019.

Although there’s a penis museum in Iceland, but no where is there a physical museum devoted to the other gender’s bits and pieces.

With a Vagina Museum, the aim is that all people can learn that there is nothing shameful or offensive about vaginas and vulvas and by fighting stigma, the museum intends to be a part of helping solve these problems.

To open the Museum, they need to raise £300,000 which will cover exhibitions, an outreach programme, rent and staffing. They have already been offered the first floor floor of a building by Camden Market for the museum.

If opened, then they host rotating exhibitions on everything from anatomy and health, to periods and sex, to art and design, to history and society. There will be free admission to the Museum, with ongoing funding coming from the events programme.

If you want to learn more, or support the Vagina Museum, then details are here.