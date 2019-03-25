Network Rail’s plans to put two 12-metre wide video display screens at Cannon Street’s railway bridge have been blocked by the City of London’s planning authority.

TfL expressed concerns as the adverts would be above Upper Thames Street, which forms part of the Transport for London Road Network (TLRN), and is also part of Cycle Superhighway (CS3).

TfL has installed advertising at the underpass on the A3 at New Malden and the Euston underpass. In both of these cases there are no pedestrians or cyclists crossing the carriageway and no traffic signals or proposer accesses on the approaches, and in this respect the Cannon Railway bridge proposal is quite different.

However, having commissioned an expert analysis, TfL concluded that the safety risk from distracted driving was negligible at this location.

In refusing planning permission though, the Common Council said that the proposed advertisements, “by reason of their location, height, illumination and size, would be visually intrusive”, and were still concerned that they would be distracting to drivers, and hence a danger.