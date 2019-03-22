A treasure trove of documents from the building of the modern Globe theatre to the plays put on since it opened have been put into an online archive.

The archival materials offer insights into Sam Wanamaker’s reconstruction of the original 1599 Globe Theatre, as well as detailing the way in it was constructed as part of a radical theatrical experiment through which to examine the plays of William Shakespeare and others.

Over 200 productions from 1997-2016 are documented through prompt books, wardrobe notes, music, performance photographs, programmes, publicity and marketing material, research, and show reports, giving researchers access to the history of Shakespeare’s Globe.

It should appeal to historians, architects, and students of theatre plays.

Highlights within the archive include oral histories from prominent figures, such as Mark Rylance and Zoë Wanamaker, annotated scripts and stage plans within prompt books, and Front of House Show Reports detailing audience behaviour and response at thousands of performances.

Archives the archives were digitised in association with Adam Matthew Digital.

You can access the archive here (paid or academic access needed), or you can visit the archive at the theatre itself.