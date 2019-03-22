A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

South Woodford Tube station is officially step-free now that a ramp has been installed on its western flank. Ilford Recorder

One in 10 staff working on the London Underground have reported being sexually harassed by passengers, according to a report. Independent

London Underground breaks through its new Bank tube station entrance IanVisits

The new signalling system on the sub-surface lines goes live Diamond Geezer

Building works continue on the Northern line extension to Battersea, and their latest updates give an overview of works carried out since the start of the year. IanVisits

London transport bosses knew a fleet of underground trains would be built in Austria when they snubbed an established North-East train builder which is desperate for new orders Northern Echo

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Boss reveals extent of tech work still to complete at Crossrail stations Building

Crossrail delays close vital staff footpath to factory adding extra 20 minutes to commutes Standard

Mainline / Overground

The railway station near Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium is to be renamed after the club lobbied Sadiq Khan, and his transport office, who had insisted that the club paid more than £14.7m for the privilege. The Guardian

RMT London Overground Travel Safe Officers to take strike action and demonstrate on 2 April RMT

The world-renowned Caledonian Sleeper, due to begin operations at the end of spring 2019, completed its first Scotland to London journey earlier this year RTM

Two major new housing communities will be built in London alongside new railway stations, the government has announced. IanVisits

The Bishop of Chester has branded the multibillion-pound HS2 rail project as “a sin”. Premier

White Hart Lane station is in line to be renamed Transport for London (TfL) has announced. Enfield Independent

Miscellaneous

At the age of 14 Don turned up for his first day of work at Waterloo railway station with a smile on his face. Now 80 years old and still working three-days-a-week, there is no sign of that grin fading South London Press

Two people electrocuted on east London Overground train tracks Standard

London tube bosses forked out more than £600 for a taxi to take a Lincolnshire passenger 120 miles after a fault on the lines meant she missed her train home. Lincolnshire Live

Kelsey Grammer makes Tube announcements in London to mark launch of new show The Courier

An anecdote told by Owen Paterson about being approached on the London Underground has been nominated for the satirical ‘Didn’t Happen of the Year Awards’ (DHOTYA). Talk Radio

London’s New ad ban on public transport equates Olive Oil to junk food Olive Oil Times (yes, there really is such a publication)

And finally, a coffee company staffed by homeless people is now launching kiosks at central London Tube stations following the success of its venture at Clapham Common. Standard

Image above is from Aug 2016: Plans to rebuild White Hart Lane station