Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Day trips from London 1 Comment ↓

(After a lengthy hiatus, I am restarting this monthly series)

My regular look ahead to events happening next month that would probably be in my events guide, if only they weren’t happening outside the psychological barrier of the M25 motorway.

 

Lady Anne Clifford’s dole ceremony2nd April
Annual service and handing out of bread and money for the poor at a stone pillar where it’s said Lady Anne said farewell to her mother.Brougham, Cumbria
Winter Dressage Championships3rd-7th Apil
Talented amateurs and Britain’s best compete side by side over five days of intense competition.Hartpury, Gloucestershire
Sheep Grand National6th April
A sheep race on the same day as the horses race the Grand National.Bideford, North Devon
Heritage Transport Show6th April
Over 700 vehicles including motorbikes, cars, tractors, commercials and many more on display.Maidstone, Kent
UK Coach Rally6th-7th April
Around 60 buses and coaches will parade around an 80-mile route on Saturday. Will be on display on Sunday.Blackpool, Lancashire
The Fast Show7th April
Modified car show with events including, drag cars, Jet Cars, drifting and stunt displays, traders, fun fair, etc.Wellingborough, Northants
Tatworth Candle Auction9th April
A private event by invitation, where the right to use a plot of pasture is auctioned off with the bidding timed by a burning candle.

Note, the pub was sold recently, so the auction is uncertain.

Tatworth, Somerset
Barmote Courts of Wirksworth10th April
Annual auction of coal mining licenses. In line with tradition, bread, cheese, clay pipes and tobacco are provided at the meetings, and a representative of the monarch who is the Lord of the Field attends.Wirksworth, Derbyshire
Sharrow Lantern Carnival10th April
Parade by local residents with lanterns made during the winter months.Sheffield, Sth Yorkshire
The Kate Kennedy Procession13th April
Around 140 people march through the town in a variety of colourful costumes from various periods, led by a barefoot St Andrew with a cross hoisted on his back.St Andrews, Scotland
Culloden Memorial Service13th April
Annual Culloden Memorial Service, run by the Gaelic Society of Inverness. Address by the Society Chief followed by prayers.Culloden, Inverness
Fritillary Sunday14th April
The one day of the year, when a field growing The Snake’s Head Fritillary is open to the public. The church is open and a fair is set up.Ducklington, Oxfordshire
Uppies and Downies19th April
A medieval version of football played just after Easter each year. There were traditionally no rules, except those suggested by cunning and skill, while brute force is of the greatest importance.Workington, Cumbria
Maundy Thursday18th April
The Queen will hand out the ancient Maundy Money to worthy people.Windsor, Berkshire
British and World Marbles Championship19th April
A revival of a marbles game that can be dated back to 1932 in the local pub.Crawley, West Sussex
Hartfield Dole19th April
Money is given to local poor people on Good Friday at the Church of St Mary the Virgin as a 17th century legacy.Hartfield, Sussex
Devizes to Westminster Canoe Race19th-21st April
Hundreds of kayakers and canoeists travel along the canal to the Thames and then to WestminsterAlong Kennet & Avon Canal
Bun Hanging19th April
Every Good Friday a bun is added to a collection hanging from the ceiling.Stanford-le-Hope, Essex
Britannia Coconutters Boundary to Boundary Dance20th April
Famous moris dancing around the local area by “Blacked up” men.Rochdale Lancashire
Newcastle Easter Vigil Rooftop Singing21st April
Starting in the Castle Keep, hear the salvation story read by candlelight before climbing to the rooftop to greet the Easter Dawn. Followed by hot breakfast at the Cathedral.Newcastle upon Tyne
Festival of Steam & Transport21st-22nd April
The historic dockyard opens for steam trains, food, funfair, live music, steam punk and classic cars.Chatham, Kent
Bolney Pram Race22nd April
Charity fund racing race with contestants pushed along local roads in prams.Bolney, West Sussex
Bottle-kicking & hare pie scramble22nd April
Locals carry a large hare pie and the three small kegs to a local park where it is blessed, and then a rough game is played.Hallaton, Leicestershire
World Coal Carrying Championship22nd April
A race that dates back to 1963 and since then, each year men and women race the streets of Gawthorpe carrying huge sacks of coal.Wakefield, Yorks
London Harness Horse Parade22nd April
Over 100 horse drawn vehicles and carriages, from Shetlands to Shires, will take part from all over Britain, together with a parade of the earliest motor cars, vintage tractors and historic motorcycles.Ardingly, West Sussex
Race of the Bog Men22nd April
A mile-long run across the fields from Boyton Hall to the Chestnut Horse pub by men from two rival villages.Stowmarket, Suffolk
British Asparagus Festival23rd April
The official start of the UK’s eight-week asparagus season launches with the Great British Asparagus Run. It celebrates the first-cut round of asparagus with all the pomp and ceremony you’d expect on Saint George’s Day.Vale of Evesham, Worcestershire
St George’s Court23rd April
Ceremony in the Guildhall to appoint new officers to the Barony of Lichfield, and install Constabled and impose fines.Lichfield, Staffordshire
Harrogate Spring Flower Show25th-28th April
Event includes horticultural nurseries, plant society marquees, show gardens, floristry and flower arranging, opportunity to see and buy horticultural sundries like tooks, summer houses, pots etc, arts and crags and lots of food.Harrogate, Nth Yorkshire
The Morpeth Gathering26th-29th April
The festival includes a vast array of competitions including crafts, performance and writing. The emphasis of the Gathering is firmly upon the native traditions of NorthumberlandMorpeth, Northumbria
Heffle Cuckoo Fair27th April
Ancient and (almost) annual country fair, with the release of the cuckoos, morris dancers and traditional funfair.Heathfield, Sussex
Shakepeare’s Birthday Celebrations27th April
The birthday brings together performers, artists, the local community and ambassadors from around the world in a celebration of the life and works of William Shakespeare.Stratford upon Avon, Warks.
Lions Brimar Vintage and Classic Vehicle Display28th April
Annual rally of up to 200 vintage vehicles through the town.Clevedon, Somerset
World Dock Pudding Championships28th April
Dock Pudding is a local delicacy little-known outside the Calder Valley area of Yorkshire and the competition was founded in 1971 to help preserve it.Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire
Hocktide Celebrations29th April
A medieval festival that still remains in Hungerford, with a parade around the town and the sitting of an ancient jury.Hungerford, Berkshire
Bourne Meadow Running Auction29th April
An auction to the rights to pasture under a 1742 will, with the last bid made just as a child runs a 200 yard course deemed the winner.Bourne, Lincolnshire
Beltane Fire Festival30th April
Celebrate the start of the summer with this spectacular revival of the ancient Celtic fertility festival in the heart of the Scottish capital.Edinburgh
Race of the Bog Men22nd April
A mile-long run across the fields from Boyton Hall to the Chestnut Horse pub by men from two rival villages.Stowmarket, Suffolk
Ratcliffe Culey Lane Setting25th April
A tradition dating to 1766 when the rates are set for the local roads. Now locals are able to buy sections of grass verge at the annual lane setting auction.Ratcliffe Culey, Leics
Tagged with:

Whats's on in London: today or tomorrow or this weekend

One comment on “Suggestions for things to do outside London in April 2019
  1. Dan G says:
    20th March 2019 at 2:35 pm

    This is great – thanks Ian!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*