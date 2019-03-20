If you’re planning an weekend break out of London via Euston station this Easter, think of a different place to visit.

Significant work along the route from London Euston to Glasgow — the West Coast Main Line — will mean closures of the line at London Euston, and also near Preston and Glasgow.

As a result, there will be no trains running to or from London Euston station from Friday 19 April to Monday 22 April.

In addition, replacing two bridges and renewing the track will mean no trains running to or from London Fenchurch Street. Instead, services will be diverted to and from London Liverpool Street station from Friday 19 to Monday 22 April and buses replacing trains between Barking and Aldgate East.

The full list of National Rail’s Easter engineering works is here.

The London roundup is:

C2C

On Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday:

2 trains per hour will run between London Liverpool Street and Shoeburyness via Basildon

2 trains per hour will run between Grays and Upminster

Trains will not call at Barking until after 7am.

On Easter Saturday:

4 trains per hour will run between London Liverpool Street and Shoeburyness via Basildon

2 trains per hour will run between Grays and Upminster

Trains will not call at Barking until after 7am.

West Ham United are at home against Leicester City. Additional services will run before and after the match and services will be formed of 8 or 12 carriages.

Gatwick Express

On Good Friday and Easter Saturday, there will be no service.

On Easter Sunday, an amended, half hourly service will run.

On Easter Monday, a Saturday service will operate. 4 trains per hour will run between London and Gatwick Airport.

Great Western Railway

Trains between London Paddington and Cheltenham Spa will be amended to run between London Paddington and Swindon.

Greater Anglia

On Easter Sunday trains will not run between London Liverpool Street and Hackney Downs until 9:50am, until this time, trains will be diverted via an alternative route.

London Northwestern Railway

No trains out of Euston all weekend

South Western Railway

From Good Friday until Easter Monday, an amended South Western Railway service will run as a result of engineering work in the Wimbledon area.

Southeastern

From Good Friday to Easter Sunday, trains will not run on the Woolwich or Bexleyheath Lines.

On Sunday, trains between Grove Park / Bromley South and Orpington will be slightly retimed.

Southern

On Good Friday and Easter Saturday, an amended timetable will run with a reduced service to / from London Victoria. Some services will be diverted to run to / from London Bridge.

Trains will not run between Clapham Junction and Milton Keynes Central.

On Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, an amended timetable will run. The following alterations will also apply: There will be no service at Crystal Palace, and buses will replace trains between Balham and Norwood Junction / West Croydon.

Thameslink

From Good Friday until Easter Monday, services will be amended due to engineering work in the London St Pancras International area.

There will be no direct service through London; trains will run between Bedford and London St Pancras International (upper level). You will be able to change at London St Pancras International for services towards London Blackfriars, Sutton, Brighton and Rainham.

Trains will not call at Kentish Town. Buses will run between West Hampstead and London St Pancras, calling at Kentish Town.

TfL Rail

On Good Friday and Easter Monday, a Saturday service will run between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

Virgin Trains

No trains out of Euston all weekend

London Overground

On Good Friday and Easter Monday, an amended service of three trains per hour will run between Kilburn High Road and Watford Junction. If you are travelling between London and Watford, you will be able to use London Underground services between London and Queens Park / Kilburn Park.

On Saturday and Sunday, a normal service will run between Kilburn High Road and Watford Junction.

From Saturday to Monday, buses will replace trains between Gospel Oak and Barking.

On Saturday and Sunday, trains will not run between Clapham Junction and Willesden Junction.

On Sunday, trains will not run between Sydenham and Crystal Palace.

London Underground

For the entire Easter weekend there will be no service on the District line from Barking to Wimbledon and no service on the District/Circle lines between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Victoria.

DLR

All weekend, DLR services will not run between Bank, Tower Gateway and Poplar / West India Quay.

—

An independent review in 2016 looking at how the rail industry plans and schedules major improvement work concluded that Christmas, Easter and bank holidays are the best times for upgrades that need major lines to be closed.