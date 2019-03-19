This Saturday there will be a chance to board a steam train in East London as it runs a route from Southend to the Bluebell Railway.

The heritage steam trains that pass through London usually stop only at the mainline terminus stations, but a 1948 era steam train will call at Barking to pick up passengers.

OK, you have to pay a princely price to be on board, but for bystanders, to see a steam train stop at a minor station is a rare enough sight to get a bit excited about.

The times are still be confirmed, but the service is expected to leave Southend East at 7:45am, calling at Barking at 8:40am, and then looping around London to the Bluebell Railway in East Sussex.

The service returns in the evening, but will be hauled backwards by diesel locomotive.