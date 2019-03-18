Tube stations are so much a part of the everyday lives of London’s commuters that few bat an eyelid at the architecture they see on the way to and from work every day.

But many of these stations were ahead of their time when they were built – from the art deco of Arnos Grove to the high-tech of Canary Wharf. And so many others have been added to the Statutory List of Buildings of Special Architectural or Historic Interest.

Now the illustrator Luis Gomez Feliu has been commissioned by Pound Place to draw beautiful illustrations of 82 of the more notable of London’s 270 tube stations.

The illustrations span the entirety of the London Underground network, from Cockfosters to Clapham Common, and from Barking to Baker Street.

Each one took on average an hour to complete.

There’s a poster to download, and the full list of 82 stations is at Pound Place.