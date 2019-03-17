Fancy a day outside London seeing an underground railway and an underground vault on the same day?

If yes, then the Clifton suspension bridge in Bristol is having a number of hard-hat tours of its recently discovered vaults, and by fortunate coincidence, two of the dates sync with tours of the nearby underground funicular railway.

The dates to book tickets for the Clifton suspension bridge tours are either Sunday 14th April at 12 noon, or Saturday 11th May at 10:30am.

On the same day, the nearby Clifton Rocks Railway will also be having open days, with tours every 10 minutes between 10am and 4pm.

You can’t book for those tours, just turn up and go inside, and the tours are shorter than the in-depth tour I went on a couple of years ago, but still worth doing.

Of course, if you can’t make the dates above, then the Clifton suspension bridge tours take place on several other dates through the summer months.

And of course, there’s plenty of other things to keep you busy in Bristol.