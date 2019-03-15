The venerable 1938 era little red tube train will be passing through Central London on Sunday in an increasingly rare visit.

Soon the train wont be able to make the trips* as modern signals wont work with its 80 year old kit, so this is a sight you wont be able to see soon.

This Sunday (17th March), there will be two trips, one in the morning running from Northfields in West London via South Kensington out to Upminster in the East, and then back again in the afternoon via Baker Street and Wembley.

Tickets to be on board the trains are sold out, but Sunday is still a great chance to be out on the sidelines watching a vintage tube train of the likes not seen anymore doing what it was designed for.

If watching, then as usual, tripods and flash cameras should not be used on London Underground platforms.

Journey One:

Northfields pfm 4 10:11 depart

Acton Town 10:17

Turnham Green 10:21

Hammersmith 10:26

West Kensington 10:29

Earl’s Court 10:32

Gloucester Road 10:35

South Kensington 10:36

Embankment 10:46

Mansion House 10:51

Tower Hill 10:55

Aldgate East 10:58

Whitechapel 11:02

West Ham 11:12

Plaistow 11:13

Barking 11:21

Dagenham East 11:29

Upminster 11:40 arrive

Journey Two:

Upminster pfm 3 13:01 depart

Dagenham East 13:09

Barking 13:19

Plaistow 13:27

West Ham 13:29

Whitechapel 13:39

Aldgate East 13:42

Liverpool Street 13:48

Moorgate 13:49

Farringdon 13:53

King’s Cross 13:56

Baker Street 14:03

Finchley Road 14:09

Neasden 14:13

Wembley Park 14:21

Harrow-on-the-Hill 14:30

Rayners Lane 14:35

South Harrow 14:39

Alperton 14:46

North Ealing 14:50

Ealing Common 14:53

Acton Town 14:56 arrive

*yes, I know there are some on the Isle of Wight, this article is about London though.