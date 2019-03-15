A “lost” portrait of Charles Dickens, recently re-discovered after 174 years, will go on public display for one week this April in the Charles Dickens Museum.

The portrait miniature by Margaret Gillies, showing a beardless young Dickens will be displayed from 2-7 April in the Study at 48 Doughty Street, the room in which Dickens wrote Oliver Twist, Nicholas Nickleby, completed The Pickwick Papers and began Barnaby Rudge.

The Museum is in the middle of a campaign to raise the necessary funds to secure the future of the painting and bring it permanently to Doughty Street.

So far, it has raised £65,000 of the £180,000 needed to purchase the portrait.

Should you wish to visit the museum during the week of the portrait display, you can book tickets in advance here.