A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Plans for a second entrance to a Tube station in a quiet Southwark street are still set to go ahead, despite a decision to defer the application. South London Press

Two men have been charged with murder over an attack that led to the death of a man at a London Tube station. BBC News

The recently reopened platforms at the former Waterloo International have also seen a new route into the London Underground ticket hall. IanVisits

Lewisham and Southwark Councils have launched a campaign with Millwall football club to back the proposed Bakerloo line extension. East London Lines

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

TfL boss Mike Brown ordered references to the difficulties Crossrail was experiencing to be removed from email updates sent to Sadiq Khan, CityAM

Calls to redirect £30bn Crossrail 2 investment into tackling poverty in outer London Local Gov

The Tory hopeful looking to oust Sadiq Khan from City Hall next year has thrown his weight behind an extension of Crossrail through Bexley and out to Ebbsfleet. Bromley Borough News

Mainline / Overground

Network Rail has announced Balfour Beatty as the preferred bidder to carry out track upgrades for the next decade in a contract worth an estimated £1.5bn. RTM

New lifts have come into action at four stations in East London served by TfL Rail, as part of the upgrades ahead of the Elizabeth line’s delayed launch. IanVisits

Govia ThamesLink Railway has been fined £5m over poor communication with passengers over the new introduction of the timetable. London Loves Business

A landslip is blocking a railway line between the East Sussex coast, Kent and London. BBC News

New railway station for East London gets formal approval IanVisits

Miscellaneous

Tube station closed after scaffolding blows over and smashes glass ceiling Metro

How steam railways shaped the emerging metropolitan area of London LSE Blog

Sitting pretty: London transport fabrics over the decades – in pictures The Guardian

TfL has announced that posters proclaiming ‘Michael Jackson innocent’ will be removed from circulation. Independent

What happens to the balance on an Oyster card when you make a journey? Diamond Geezer

And finally, In photos: the long-lost Brixton Junction signal box above Marks & Spencer, Brixton Road Brixton Buzz

—

Image above is from June 2014: See London’s six Swiss railway clocks