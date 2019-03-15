Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture No Comments ↓

Open Doors is next week – a chance to go behind the scenes of building sites across the UK and see how buildings are built.

It’s aimed at people interested in the building trade, as a career, or just curious about what goes on behind the wooden hoardings that hide the world of the building site.

There’s 34 sites left in London with places left to go on tours – ranging from Heathrow Airport, to hotels, office blocks and new residential towers.

The tours vary, but usually include an introduction to the project and some sort of tour of the site.

Tours need to be booked by this Monday, where still available.

The current list of sites in London is:

Great Portland Estates plc, Marketing Suite

More
17 spaces left
Max group 10

Hornsey Gas Holder

More
20 spaces left
Max group 20

135 Bishopsgate

More
6 spaces left
Max group 12

1 Finsbury Avenue

More
8 spaces left
Max group 12

Huber Car Park

More
7 spaces left
Max group 10

Brunel Street Works

More
15 spaces left
Max group 30

Richmond Lidl / Deer Park School

More
8 spaces left
Max group 20

Havelock Estate

More
31 spaces left
Max group 10

Kings Cross Development – S1, T 2 and Q Zone

More
26 spaces left
Max group 20

Baroness Road Infil Site

More
9 spaces left
Max group 8

Jubilee Street Infil Site

More
12 spaces left
Max group 8

Locksley A Infil Site

More
14 spaces left
Max group 8

Richmond upon Thames College

More
26 spaces left
Max group 15

Wellington House

More
6 spaces left
Max group 8

T3 Passenger Subway Refurbishment

More
7 spaces left
Max group 15

Dulwich Health Centre

More
53 spaces left
Max group 10

Stag House

More
3 spaces left
Max group 5

Kingston University Town House

More
6 spaces left
Max group 20

Pontoon Dock

More
3 spaces left
Max group 10

Aberfeldy Village phase 3

More
64 spaces left
Max group 15

Carnwath Road Riverside

More
15 spaces left
Max group 20

London Screen Academy

More
2 spaces left
Max group 10

South Quay Plaza

More
1 spaces left
Max group 10

Harris Academy Riverside

More
22 spaces left
Max group 30

Tufnell Park Primary School

More
1 spaces left
Max group 10

Woolwich Polytechnic for Girls

More
12 spaces left
Max group 30

Dover Court

More
1 spaces left
Max group 10

The Electric Quarter

More
2 spaces left
Max group 10

Goodmans Fields

More
1 spaces left
Max group 10

Woodberry Down

More
12 spaces left
Max group 20

Kensington Row & Royal Warwick Square

More
4 spaces left
Max group 20

Nhow Hotel

More
17 spaces left
Max group 15

St Giles Circus

More
1 spaces left
Max group 10

Featherstone Building

More
41 spaces left
Max group 10

