Open Doors is next week – a chance to go behind the scenes of building sites across the UK and see how buildings are built.

It’s aimed at people interested in the building trade, as a career, or just curious about what goes on behind the wooden hoardings that hide the world of the building site.

There’s 34 sites left in London with places left to go on tours – ranging from Heathrow Airport, to hotels, office blocks and new residential towers.

The tours vary, but usually include an introduction to the project and some sort of tour of the site.

Tours need to be booked by this Monday, where still available.

The current list of sites in London is:

Great Portland Estates plc, Marketing Suite More 17 spaces left Max group 10

Hornsey Gas Holder More 20 spaces left Max group 20

135 Bishopsgate More 6 spaces left Max group 12

1 Finsbury Avenue More 8 spaces left Max group 12

Huber Car Park More 7 spaces left Max group 10

Brunel Street Works More 15 spaces left Max group 30

Richmond Lidl / Deer Park School More 8 spaces left Max group 20

Havelock Estate More 31 spaces left Max group 10

Kings Cross Development – S1, T 2 and Q Zone More 26 spaces left Max group 20

Baroness Road Infil Site More 9 spaces left Max group 8

Jubilee Street Infil Site More 12 spaces left Max group 8

Locksley A Infil Site More 14 spaces left Max group 8

Richmond upon Thames College More 26 spaces left Max group 15

Wellington House More 6 spaces left Max group 8

T3 Passenger Subway Refurbishment More 7 spaces left Max group 15

Dulwich Health Centre More 53 spaces left Max group 10

Stag House More 3 spaces left Max group 5

Kingston University Town House More 6 spaces left Max group 20

Pontoon Dock More 3 spaces left Max group 10

Aberfeldy Village phase 3 More 64 spaces left Max group 15

Carnwath Road Riverside More 15 spaces left Max group 20

London Screen Academy More 2 spaces left Max group 10

South Quay Plaza More 1 spaces left Max group 10

Harris Academy Riverside More 22 spaces left Max group 30

Tufnell Park Primary School More 1 spaces left Max group 10

Woolwich Polytechnic for Girls More 12 spaces left Max group 30

Dover Court More 1 spaces left Max group 10

The Electric Quarter More 2 spaces left Max group 10

Goodmans Fields More 1 spaces left Max group 10

Woodberry Down More 12 spaces left Max group 20

Kensington Row & Royal Warwick Square More 4 spaces left Max group 20

Nhow Hotel More 17 spaces left Max group 15

St Giles Circus More 1 spaces left Max group 10