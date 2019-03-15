Open Doors is next week – a chance to go behind the scenes of building sites across the UK and see how buildings are built.
It’s aimed at people interested in the building trade, as a career, or just curious about what goes on behind the wooden hoardings that hide the world of the building site.
There’s 34 sites left in London with places left to go on tours – ranging from Heathrow Airport, to hotels, office blocks and new residential towers.
The tours vary, but usually include an introduction to the project and some sort of tour of the site.
Tours need to be booked by this Monday, where still available.
The current list of sites in London is:
Great Portland Estates plc, Marketing Suite
17 spaces left
Max group 10
Hornsey Gas Holder
20 spaces left
Max group 20
135 Bishopsgate
6 spaces left
Max group 12
1 Finsbury Avenue
8 spaces left
Max group 12
Huber Car Park
7 spaces left
Max group 10
Brunel Street Works
15 spaces left
Max group 30
Richmond Lidl / Deer Park School
8 spaces left
Max group 20
Havelock Estate
31 spaces left
Max group 10
Kings Cross Development – S1, T 2 and Q Zone
26 spaces left
Max group 20
Baroness Road Infil Site
9 spaces left
Max group 8
Jubilee Street Infil Site
12 spaces left
Max group 8
Locksley A Infil Site
14 spaces left
Max group 8
Richmond upon Thames College
26 spaces left
Max group 15
Wellington House
6 spaces left
Max group 8
T3 Passenger Subway Refurbishment
7 spaces left
Max group 15
Dulwich Health Centre
53 spaces left
Max group 10
Stag House
3 spaces left
Max group 5
Kingston University Town House
6 spaces left
Max group 20
Pontoon Dock
3 spaces left
Max group 10
Aberfeldy Village phase 3
64 spaces left
Max group 15
Carnwath Road Riverside
15 spaces left
Max group 20
London Screen Academy
2 spaces left
Max group 10
South Quay Plaza
Harris Academy Riverside
22 spaces left
Max group 30
Tufnell Park Primary School
Woolwich Polytechnic for Girls
12 spaces left
Max group 30
Dover Court
The Electric Quarter
2 spaces left
Max group 10
Goodmans Fields
Woodberry Down
12 spaces left
Max group 20
Kensington Row & Royal Warwick Square
4 spaces left
Max group 20
Nhow Hotel
17 spaces left
Max group 15
St Giles Circus
Featherstone Building
41 spaces left
Max group 10
