The Modernism in Metro-Land tours are back with a couple of walks in May and June of modernist tube stations.

Piccadilly Line Tour- Turnpike Lane to Cockfosters

Saturday 18th May

Starting at Turnpike Lane and working our way up to the terminus at Cockfosters, looking at some of Charles Holden’s most iconic London Transport work. Taking in the tube stations, they will also note other modernist buildings along the way, such as Curtis and Burchett’s work for Middlesex County Council.

Tickets cost £12.50 and you can book tickets here

The Piccadilly Line & The Golden Mile

Saturday June 29th

This tour will explore some of the Piccadilly Line extension stations, designed by the Charles Holden and others for London Underground, as well as the art deco factories of the Golden Mile. Starting at Northfields station and visiting stations like Boston Manor and Osterley (both celebrating their 85th birthday this year), see how Charles Holden’s work for London Underground evolved from the Sudbury Box to incorporate new forms. The tour will end with a stroll down the Golden Mile, taking in some of the remaining art deco factories and buildings that once made this stretch one of the wonders of Britain.

Tickets cost £12.50 and you can book tickets here

The tour guide, Joshua Abbott is also producing a book about Modernism in Metro-Land.