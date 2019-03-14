A Polish tall sailing ship will be arriving in London at the weekend, and they are letting the public on board for a look around.

The sailing ship “Dar Młodzieży” (The Gift of the Youth) is currently sailing around the world to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Poland regaining independence, and will be in London for three days.

She is due to arrive and moor in the Thames near to the Greenwich Pier, just after midnight on Sunday, 17 March.

London is the last stop of the “Independence Cruise” of the Dar Mlodziezy. During its 10-month journey, the ship visited the largest ports around the world, including Copenhagen, Bordeaux, Dakar, Cape Town, Jakarta, Singapore, Osaka and Los Angeles. Almost 1,000 young sailors took part in the expedition.

While in London, the ship will be open to visitors on the following days:

Sunday, 17 March, 13.00-18.00

Monday, 18 March, 14.00-17.00

Tuesday, 19 March, 16.00-18.00

Transport will be provided to the ship (boats will run every 20 minutes from the waterbus stop at King William Walk, Greenwich – just by the Cutty Sark in the town centre.

Dar Mlodziezy will end its world wide cruise back home in Gdynia on 28 March.