One of the grandest of the City’s livery halls, the Goldsmiths is open a few days a year for public tours and the dates for… next year have been announced.

Yes, they are so few and so in demand, that the earliest dates available are for January 2020. Which means if you don’t book now, it might be 2021 before you can get inside for a look around.

The available dates are:

Monday 6 January 2020, 11am -12pm, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Monday 10 February 2020, 11am -12pm, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Monday 2 November 2020, 11am -12pm, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Monday 7 December 2020, 11am -12pm, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Each tour can accommodate up to 40 people at a charge of £5 per person, which will go to the Goldsmiths’ Company Charity.

Tours should be booked through the Hallkeeper’s Office on 020 7606 7010 or via email to clare.breen@thegoldsmiths.co.uk

If you can’t get in on a tour, then the building is also open during the annual Goldsmiths’ Fair, but only a part of it.

The Goldsmiths’ Hall is not just a grand building for a livery company, once a year it also becomes an official court of law for the Trial of the Pyx.