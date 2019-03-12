New lifts have come into action at four stations in East London served by TfL Rail, as part of the upgrades ahead of the Elizabeth line’s delayed launch.

The lifts serving all platforms opened at Maryland, Manor Park, Seven Kings and Forest Gate stations.

At Manor Park the main station entrance has re-opened, providing direct access to Station Road. They have also refurbished the ticket hall with new ticket machines, automatic ticket gates and improved customer information screens.

Similar improvements were also undertaken at Maryland, where the ticket hall has also been refurbished. Minor work such as decorating and small repairs will continue at both Manor Park and Maryland stations, including work to improve platform furniture and canopies.

Seven Kings will be getting new live customer information boards, a refurbished waiting room and a new retail unit that will start trading in the coming months.

New lifts and a ticket hall have recently opened at Forest Gate station. New lifts at Gidea Park are also due to come into service in the coming months, along with a new accessible toilet.

Level boarding could not be provided for the Elizabeth line trains at these stations due to the different types of trains, including freight trains, that already run along the western and eastern section stations. As a mainstay, TfL station staff will be around whenever trains are running to deploy boarding ramps between the platform and train.

Further improvements are now underway at Brentwood, Harold Wood, Gidea Park and Romford TfL Rail stations. Customers at these stations will notice newly-painted canopies, light columns and platform buildings later this summer.

On the western side of the Elizabeth line route, Hanwell, Iver, Langley and Taplow stations will have lifts installed with a new entrance and ticket hall being built at Iver station.

Network Rail has also installed steelwork for new footbridges and lifts at Ealing Broadway, West Ealing and Acton Main Line, with Ealing Broadway having also opened up a new double width staircase for passengers in January.