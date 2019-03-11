Antony Gormley and Dr. Priyamvada Natarajan’s first virtual reality collaboration, Lunatick, uses data collected by NASA to map a real and interactive journey, leaving Earth to pass through atmosphere, stratosphere, the asteroid belt, and into outer space.

Wearing an immersive headset, viewers begin their journey on the deserted island of Kiritimati (Christmas Island) in the Pacific Ocean – an island which, due to rising sea levels, is in danger of disappearing. After discovering a launch pad in amongst a cluster of palm trees, your body falls upwards through the clouds and into outer space.

You can then explore the landscape of the cosmos by circumnavigating the globe and catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights, before being arriving on the Moon.

From the Moon, the viewer is thrown further into space, past the shimmering surface of the Milky Way, towards the heart of the solar system – the Sun – where they are eventually met by a blinding white light, marking the end of the piece.

To produce the artwork, Acute Art used multiscale modelling to recreate tiny elements such as flowers and the colossal objects of the Earth, Moon and the Sun. One of the most significant challenges was to create an optic sensation of the real size of an object, within the infinite scale of the cosmos.

Tickets to “fly” to the moon cost £5 per person, and the experience runs from 5th to 25th April at Store X on Strand.

Book tickets here.