A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

50 years ago today, on Friday 7th March 1969, the Victoria line was officially opened. Diamond Geezer

Bakerloo extension ‘not disrupted’ by Sainsbury’s New Cross Gate plan News Shopper

The number of suicide attempts on the Tube has fallen for the first time in five years, figures show. Independent

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail’s central stations construction programme started to slip as early as 2016, the project’s chief executive Mark Wild has revealed. NCE (£)

Crossrail won’t see trains operating on the central portion of the Elizabeth Line until 2020, as bosses refused to give a precise completion date for the project. Construction Manager

Britannia Leisure Centre project: Affordable home building delayed a year by Crossrail 2 plans Hackney Gazette

Mainline / Overground

Airport CEO urges local community to call for improved rail links to London Stansted Passenger Terminal Today

Bechtel has begun legal action against HS2 over the tendering process used to award a £1bn contract for Old Oak Common station Global Construction

Cheshunt station has been named the worst London commuter station for the second year running by On Time Trains Herts Mercury

More problems for London Overound’s Gospel Oak to Barking line IanVisits

Chris Parker, UK business development director, rail control solutions at Bombardier Transportation, outlines the work being carried out to digitally enhance the Heathrow Express fleet. RTM

Rail users in Watford will see an increase in train services during peak times this summer. Watford Observer

Renewed demand for a better train link to Heathrow Newbury Today

Train services between Paris and London suffered long delays on Wednesday as French customs staff made extra security checks to highlight the pressure Brexit could place on their workforce. EuroNews

South Western Railway train to London given Innovate UK funding to reduce air polluting emissions Standard

Miscellaneous

An entrepreneur who lost his leg when he was hit by a Tube train on a drunken night out has revealed details of the accident for the first time. Standard

Big data in transport: How TfL is tracking and improving journeys with tech Compelo

Mum’s incredible story of how train company reunited child with lost Harry Potter Niffler toy Birmingham Live

The Transport Museum is announcing a fresh batch of tours of the Hidden parts of the London Underground once again. IanVisits

The first phase of a high-profile marketing campaign gets underway this week, aimed at supporting the tourism and hospitality businesses hardest hit by train disruption in recent months. Cumbria Crack

A new retailing concept has made its debut at Clapham Junction station, offering customers the chance to buy flowers via an automated kiosk. Essential Retail

And finally, an advert designed to run on the London Underground was rejected because it contained bacon, butter, eggs and jam, an online supermarket said. BBC News

