Long standing plans to surround Shoreditch High Street station with a cluster of tower blocks have been revised and a new consultation is open.

Proposals to redevelop the old goods yard after it was destroyed in a massive blaze in 1964 have been stalled for decades over what to do with the site that stretches across the borough boundary between Tower Hamlets and Hackney.

The recent, and controversial plans for a mix of tall towers for office and residential was called in by the then Mayor of London and a formal decision deferred following a recommendation that it be rejected.

A revised plan was put out last November, and this week, they are showing off the latest amendments.

Where they had cut the number of homes from 1,350 to just 350 due to complaints about tall towers, this has now been revised upwards slightly, to 500 flats.

The revised approach focuses on flexible workspace and the creative industries and allows for lower building heights and reduced density, with the tallest building in the scheme – a 750,000 sq ft office building designed by Eric Parry Architects – dropping from 46 storeys to 29.

In response to feedback, the developer is also proposing to remove a building previously proposed on the eastern end of the elevated park to create a larger continuous “highline”, creating an area of over 4,000sqm to the eastern end of the park and increasing the total public realm to over 1.25ha at park level, larger than what was proposed in the existing application.

The revisions will also see more of the site’s heritage retained, with the listed Braithwaite Viaduct arches opened up to the public and the Oriel Gate restored to become the ‘gateway’ entrance to the site from Shoreditch High Street.

The revisions also see “plot 2”, which was going to be the tallest tower on the site, revised with a new office block looming over the end of the old railway depot.

It’s anticipated that amendments to the earlier outline planning applications for the site will be submitted to the Greater London Authority (GLA) in Spring 2019, alongside detailed application information for Plot 2 and the heritage elements on the site.

There is a consultation open this week:

6th of March | Wednesday 5.00 – 9.00pm

9th of March | Saturday 11.00 – 5.00pm

At: Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, EC2A 3EY