If you’re wandering around the streets near Edgware Road one evening, you might spy a glowing confection on a side street and wander over for a better look.

And outside a tall tower block is this — a remarkable glowing apparition dropped into the landscape.

It looks at first glance to be an unusual display of stained glass from old churches put into a new frame, but a closer look and you start to think, hang on a moment, is St Peter an alien? Then you look more and the more confusing, and delightful it becomes.

What it is, is art.

In fact, a greenhouse constructed from salvaged 18th and 19th century stained glass, and reconfigured into a fantasy land of aliens and insects.

Entitled Sacré blur, it’s the work of artists, Tony Heywood and Alison Condie and made from cast-off stained glass collected from the rubbish bins of English and European churches over the course of years.

Looking church-like, it’s unsurprising that the artists are connected to the church, having been groundskeepers to the Church of England, who also happen to own much of the property in this area of London.

The art was actually meant to be very different, starting its life as a greenhouse to show off psychedelic plants from Oxford Botanic Garden, but it seems that security was a problem, and the display was changed to what we have here.

There are grasshoppers and rabbits, squirrels and lions, a face with massive square shards placed as huge insect eyes; tall pieces added as antennae. It’s the sort of thing that would easily adorn a posh art gallery, but is stuck here outside on a side street for people to stumble upon, and it’s an utter delight.

Heywood & Condie’s Sacré blur is on display outside 25 Porchester Place, London, W2 2PE.

Officially it was only supposed to be here until 22nd February 2019, but it was still there, glowing ethereally in the night on Shrove Tuesday.